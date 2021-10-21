The Toronto Police Service says it will place employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 on an “indefinite unpaid absence” starting at the end of next month.

The force released details of its mandatory vaccine policy on Thursday.

The police force says that as of Nov. 30, any uniform or civilian employee who has not disclosed their vaccination status or is not fully vaccinated will be considered “unable to perform their duties.”

The force says these members will be placed on an indefinite unpaid leave and will not be allowed to enter Toronto Police Service buildings or facilities.

If and when a member is fully vaccinated and discloses their updated vaccination status, they will be able to return to work.

The force says it will make accommodations for those who remain unvaccinated for reasons protected by the Human Rights Code.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.