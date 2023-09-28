A Toronto Police superintendent has pleaded guilty in connection with allegations that she helped lower-ranked officers cheat during an internal promotional process in 2021.

Appearing before the service’s discipline tribunal Thursday, Superintendent Stacy Clarke pleaded guilty to seven counts of misconduct, admitting she gave select constables a leg up during the sergeant’s exam, including by sending them leaked copies of interview questions and answer rubrics.

Supt. Clarke, who has been with the Toronto Police Service since 1998, was promoted to superintendent in 2020. She has been lauded for being the first Black woman within the force to reach that rank, and was vocal about the importance of creating change from within.

She’d worked in the community response unit, the youth bureau, intelligence, homicide and as an instructor at the police college. She was also part of the service’s Police and Community Review project, which focused on bias-free policing and enhancing public trust. In the fall of 2021, Supt. Clarke had been assigned to 42 Division as managing superintendent.

According to the agreed statement of facts entered Thursday, Supt. Clarke was a mentor for roughly half a dozen constables who were applying to become sergeants that fall.

The promotional process is lengthy, and requires applicants to pass an exam before moving on to an interview before a panel of senior officers.

On Nov. 10, 2021, an e-mail was sent out to all applicants and interviewing officers, directing them to cease mentorship relationships ahead of the interview process, which was to take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7.

Though Supt. Clarke was part of the interview panel – and would sit in on interviews on Nov. 29, Nov. 30, Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 – she continued her relationship with her mentees, according to the facts.

She met up with them for mock interviews, and leaked photos of question sheets that had been put to other candidates by the interview panel – and which she knew, based on the format, would likely be put to them as well.

According to the agreed facts, “The interview questions were selected from a pool of questions. The interviews were structured so that all candidates being interviewed on a particular day were asked the same questions. The questions changed day to day; some questions were reused through the interview process. All candidates were provided the questions 30 minutes before their interviews to permit them to consider responses. After receiving the questions candidates were sequestered until their interview. Questions sheets were turned in after the interview.”

One of her mentees, Constable Horace Harvey, pleaded guilty to one count of discreditable conduct earlier this year for cheating. He received a six-month demotion from first-class to second-class constable.

At his hearing, Constable Harvey’s lawyer David Butt argued that at no time did the constable seek this special treatment.

“Supt. Clarke was driving this from beginning to end,” he argued, according to the decision.

However, the hearing supervisor, Superintendent Shane Branton, ultimately found that, “Although the opportunity may have been created by Supt. Clarke it was Const. Harvey who chose to participate in the mentoring after the deadline. He made a choice not to disclose the conflict of interest with Supt. Clarke being involved in his promotional process.”

“Mr. Butt put forward that some might say the kind of corruption that Supt. Clarke engaged in, the kind of abuse of power that affected so many promising officers including Const. Harvey was justified by pervasive systemic racism in the Toronto Police Service. The Chief acknowledged it and apologized for it. Const. Harvey as a person of colour was victimized. Const. Harvey who has demonstrated his potential worth as a supervisor now has to sit out for five years before he can even begin to compete again thanks to Supt. Clarke.”

The other constables were dealt with informally at their unit level, losing between 10 and 20 days of pay, and were referred to in the agreed facts only by their initials; Constables R.B., P.G., J.W., C.T., and G.B.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Constable Harvey and Supt. Clarke had been family friends for more than 20 years.

Supt. Clarke invited him to her home for interview preparation, over the course of three days during this process.

By this time, she’d already sat in on multiple interview panels, and would coach him on the process and conduct mock interviews. During these, she posed real questions that had been asked during the previous panels that she had already presided over in the week prior – sometimes word for word.

When Constable Harvey then appeared before her on the interview panel, she did not disclose her conflict of interest.

It is unclear how the cheating scandal came to light. According to the agreed facts, “a complaint about the shared question and answer sheets had been raised with the service” some time before Dec. 17, 2021.

The agreed facts also note that in the course of a review of messages on Supt. Clarke’s phones, additional messages were discovered between her, a civilian member of the service, and an employee of the Toronto Police Services Board “that were inconsistent with the service’s commitment to anti-racism.”

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson declined to comment Thursday, citing the continuing proceedings.

Joseph Markson, the lawyer representing Supt. Clarke, similarly declined to comment at this stage.