Toronto police’s Ronald Taverner named new commissioner of OPP

A veteran Toronto police officer has been named the next commissioner of Ontario Provincial Police.
Supt. Ronald Taverner will take over the post on Dec. 17, according to a news release from the provincial government.
He takes over the job from Brad Blair, who held the commissioner’s post on an interim basis after the retirement of Vince Hawkes earlier this month.
The province says Taverner began his policing career in 1967 and has worked in intelligence, organized crime and community policing over a career spanning more than 50 years.
He’s currently the unit commander of three divisions within the Toronto Police Service.
Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones says Taverner was appointed the next OPP commissioner by the provincial cabinet, based on the unanimous recommendation of a selection committee.
