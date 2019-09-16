Toronto Public Health seeks ban on non-medical vaccine exemptions

Toronto’s medical officer of health is calling on the Ontario government to eliminate non-medical exemptions as a way to address the growing threat of vaccine refusal.

Toronto Public Health is also calling on the federal government to establish a compensation program to provide support to the few individuals who may have a serious side effect from a vaccination.

Medical officer of health Eileen de Villa said the compensation program would be a way to promote vaccine safety and efficacy.

“I think recognizing that such a mechanism exists or such a forum exists actually helps build confidence in the system,” Dr. de Villa said.

The Toronto Public Health report will be discussed at a meeting of the city’s board of health next Monday and will be considered by city council on Oct. 2.

Public health officials are increasingly sounding the alarm over the growing threat of vaccine reluctance or refusal, which is often fuelled by misinformation spread online. The World Health Organization said vaccine reluctance or refusal is one of the top global health threats this year.

In response to the growing threat posed by measles, New Brunswick’s government has proposed ending non-medical exemptions for vaccines. Currently, parents who do not want their children to be vaccinated for religious or personal belief reasons can obtain an exemption. The province’s education minister said this poses a serious threat to the health and safety of children and that such exemptions should be eliminated.

Ontario and B.C. are the only other provinces with requirements for students to be vaccinated before they can attend school and both allow for non-medical exemptions.

In recent weeks, a spokesman for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the province is not currently considering removing non-medical vaccine exemptions.

Last month, the WHO reported that measles cases around the world are three times higher this year than last year. The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been 111 cases of measles in Canada so far this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.

While serious side effects are rare, vaccination carries a small risk and in some countries, notably the US., compensation programs exist to provide funding to those affected. Quebec has had its own compensation program since the 1970s. However, some critics say such programs are subject to abuse by people who falsely claim to have been injured by vaccines.

The report from Toronto Public Health makes a series of other recommendations, including the creation of an online searchable database detailing any adverse events linked to vaccines and a push for social media companies to only allow evidence-based information about vaccines to be posted on their platforms.

