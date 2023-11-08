Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Public Library’s website and other services have been unavailable since a ransomware attack on Oct. 28.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

For almost two weeks now, many of the Toronto Public Library’s services have been unavailable after a ransomware attack on Oct. 28. Browsing the TPL website, accessing personal online accounts, renewing library cards and using public computers at branches have all been affected. The TPL originally described the outage as the result of a cybersecurity incident, but confirmed on Nov. 7 it was from a ransomware attack. In a statement, the TPL said there is no evidence at this time that the personal information of staff or customers has been compromised in the attack.

The TPL said it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to help resolve the situation. However, it said it will take another week or longer before all services are fully restored. Here are the services that are currently available and unavailable.

Which services are unavailable?

If you want to check the status of a hold, renew your library card or use a computer at your local branch, you are out of luck. The ransomware attack has disrupted the following services:

TPL.ca and access to personal accounts online

Public computers and printing services at branches

Passes for museums and art galleries

Digital collections

Renewing library cards

Placing, suspending or managing holds online or at branches

While some services are unavailable, you will not be charged for holds that aren’t picked up. If you received a notification before Oct. 28 indicating that your hold was available, TPL says to call or visit your pick-up branch to confirm availability. If you had a book in transit before Oct. 28, you can call or visit your branch to check if it’s available to pick up. During the outage, library and digital access cards will not expire.

What services are available?

Library branches are open as scheduled and Wifi is available. Material can be borrowed, returned or renewed at branches, and most in-person programs are still running. Cardholders can also still borrow ebooks, audiobooks, films and music from Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy and Pressreader.

When will all services resume?

The TPL has said it is working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to restore all services, but the exact timeline of when services will resume is unclear. In a statement on Nov. 8, the TPL said it will take a week or longer for services to be fully restored.

What has happened to other organizations in similar hacks?

In the past year, several Canadian companies and organizations have been affected by cyberattacks, resulting in the leak of personal information and the loss of millions of dollars.

In February, Indigo was hit by a massive cyberattack that knocked out the bookstore’s entire e-commerce operations and breached sensitive information about current and former employees. The company lost nearly $50-million so far in 2023, which it attributed partly to the cyberattack.

LockBit, a ransomware group and malicious software used to carry out security breaches, was behind the attack. The group was also involved in a ransomware attack that targeted the Weather Network, which took down its operations for several days in September and threatened to leak internal data.

After Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children was attacked last December, LockBit claimed one of its partners carried out the attack. The group eventually apologized and offered to unlock the targeted data, saying attacks on hospitals violate its rules.

According to Canada’s intelligence agency, the Communications Security Establishment, LockBit was responsible for at least 22 per cent of all attributed ransomware attacks in the country last year, making it the most common digital threat.

With reports from Temur Durrani and Susan Krashinsky Robertson