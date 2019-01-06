Toronto records first homicide of 2019 after record-setting year in 2018

Toronto police say a man was stabbed to death inside an apartment late Saturday night.
Ian Dyer, 36, is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.
Det. Paul Worden says Dyer had been staying with friends in an apartment on the 12th floor of a Toronto Community Housing building where “violence is not uncommon.”
He says that floor of the building in particular is known for drug activity.
Worden says it appears that when Dyer was fatally stabbed sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, his friends had already left the apartment.
He says Dyer was known to police, but he declined to give any details.
Toronto recorded 96 homicides in 2018, a figure that broke the record of 89 homicides in 1991.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.