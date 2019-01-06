Toronto records first homicide of 2019 after record-setting year in 2018

Toronto police say a man was stabbed to death inside an apartment late Saturday night.

Ian Dyer, 36, is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Det. Paul Worden says Dyer had been staying with friends in an apartment on the 12th floor of a Toronto Community Housing building where “violence is not uncommon.”

He says that floor of the building in particular is known for drug activity.

Worden says it appears that when Dyer was fatally stabbed sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, his friends had already left the apartment.

He says Dyer was known to police, but he declined to give any details.

Toronto recorded 96 homicides in 2018, a figure that broke the record of 89 homicides in 1991.