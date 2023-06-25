Open this photo in gallery: Toronto goes to the polls with a record 102 registered candidates on the ballot.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto residents go to the polls Monday to elect a mayor for the second time in eight months, after John Tory’s resignation cleared the way for fresh leadership.

It was a campaign that focused largely on two issues: affordability, as concerns rose that the city had become out of reach for many, and public safety, after a series of high-profile violent incidents on transit and elsewhere.

City staff say that more than 1,400 polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Nearly 1.9 million residents are eligible to vote.

Voter turnout has been trending down in recent municipal elections and was only about 29 per cent when Mr. Tory was re-elected in October. However, advance polls held earlier this month suggest increased interest in local politics. Nearly 12 per cent more votes were cast in the advance polls than in October’s election, according to city data, even though they were open for fewer days.

This race is different in part because it is happening in isolation: There are no city councillor or school trustee candidates on the ballot, only a record 102 mayoral hopefuls. It is also the city’s first mayoral election since 2014 without an incumbent, and thus guaranteed to produce a new leader.

“Maybe the predominant consensus that’s emerged among all the candidates … is that Toronto’s got problems and new directions are needed,” said Myer Siemiatycki, professor emeritus in the department of politics and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University. “This isn’t a, ‘Yeah, four more years,’ election,’ This is a ‘things have got to change in Toronto.’”

Former councillor and NDP MP Olivia Chow has led consistently in polls since entering the race in mid-April. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Tory’s late endorsement of former councillor Ana Bailão will manage to blunt the front-runner’s momentum.

Other high-profile candidates include former police chief Mark Saunders, who is supported by Premier Doug Ford; sitting councillors Josh Matlow and Brad Bradford; onetime columnist and pundit Anthony Furey; former Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter and policy analyst Chloe Brown.

The large field of contenders means someone could win with less than one-third of the popular vote.

Randy Besco, a University of Toronto associate professor of political science, said he was a bit surprised that some of the less-plausible candidates had not dropped out, allowing the race to narrow to a clearer choice. Instead, the candidates ideologically opposed to Ms. Chow seem to have kept waiting for others to quit and throw their support. That hasn’t happened, leaving as many as eight people polling in at least the single digits.

“You didn’t see sort of the establishment coalescing behind any one of these candidates,” Prof. Besco said. “So I think it’s not just that the voters are fragmented. The political activists and the power-brokers and the backroom people were also fragmented.”

That sort of coming together could be one of the things that would pressure people to drop out of a race, he said, if it’s made clear to them that they are not the chosen candidate to receive donor support.

Monday’s vote was triggered by the February resignation of Mr. Tory. Only months earlier, he had cruised to re-election; had he finished his third term, he would have become Toronto’s longest-serving mayor.

Instead, he resigned after acknowledging an affair with someone on his staff. He has kept a low profile since but offered his endorsement of Ms. Bailão last week. Earlier in the month, he had told The Globe and Mail that he would stay out of the campaign.

Monday’s ballot results will be certified officially by the city clerk on Wednesday. The new mayor will be sworn in after that, at what the city says will be “a time mutually agreed to by the mayor-elect and the city clerk.”

The new leader will assume the strong-mayor powers granted last year by the province. They include the ability to hire and fire senior city staff, write the budget and, in certain instances, pass bylaws with only one-third support of council. The latter power was specifically requested by Mr. Tory.

Ms. Chow has said she will not use the minority-rule powers. The other leading candidates are split on whether they are necessary to achieve the city’s key objectives.