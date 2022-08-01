Empty vials of vaccines against monkeypox at a medical centre in Barcelona, Spain, on July 26.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

The City of Toronto is confirming that a person with monkeypox recently visited a homeless shelter and that a public health unit is investigating to determine if there are more infections tied to that case.

Officials said in a written statement that the individual has been transferred to Toronto’s COVID-19 isolation and recovery site, which is also accommodating clients who need to isolate because of monkeypox.

The city didn’t release the identity of the shelter, say how long the person had stayed there, or confirm whether the shelter is experiencing a monkeypox outbreak.

Officials say city staff are using enhanced cleaning protocols and personal protective equipment to limit transmission in shelters, adding that they are also offering outbreak-management workshops to shelter employees.

They say Toronto’s Shelter, Support and Housing Administration is working with Toronto Public Health to determine if a monkeypox vaccination program can be developed for the shelter system.

Public Health Ontario said there were 367 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province as of Thursday, with nearly 78 per cent of reported cases in Toronto.

