Toronto school boards to close classrooms on Wednesday, shift to remote learning

Toronto schools will be closed to in-person learning, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Schools boards and the province have been informed that Toronto Public Health will follow Peel Region in shuttering schools to in-person learning. Students will learn remotely, starting on Wednesday.

The announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Peel Public Health was the latest health unit to use its authority to close its schools to in-person learning. Schools will be closed for at least two weeks, starting Tuesday, although the second week is the scheduled April break for staff and students.

Lawrence Loh, medical officer of health for Peel, which includes the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, said he believes schools are safe if public-health measures are followed, but the region needs a “cooling-off period” while community cases continue to rise.

Schools in Thunder Bay and Sudbury have been closed to in-person learning since March, and students are learning remotely.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit also said on Monday that area school would temporarily shift to remote learning, starting Wednesday.

