Toronto police say their homicide unit is investigating after a man was killed in a downtown stabbing early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the incident happened just after midnight near University Ave and York Street.

They said paramedics rushed the man to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and did not provide information about possible suspects.

Toronto police have now recorded at least 68 homicides in 2022.

The attack follows more violence earlier this month, including a stabbing at a west-end subway station earlier this month that left one woman dead and another injured. Police charged the alleged attacker with first-degree murder in that incident.

Police also responded to two attacks at Toronto high schools in the last two months.

The first was a shooting that happened in October outside Woburn Collegiate Institute and left one student dead and another injured. The second was a stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate in November that left one student in critical condition.