Toronto teacher charged with sexually assaulting a second teenage girl

Toronto teacher charged with sexually assaulting a second teenage girl

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Police say a Toronto Catholic school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a second teenage girl.

Investigators say Brian Ross, 36, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with events that allegedly took place between September 2011 and June 2012.

They say the complainant was 16 at the time and a student at one of two schools where has Ross taught and coached athletics.

Earlier this month, Ross was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in an alleged incident from 2017.

Police allege he met a 15-year-old girl and drove her to his home to discuss school issues, then sexually assaulted her.

Ross is due back in court to face the new charges on May 24.

