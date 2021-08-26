 Skip to main content
Toronto teachers and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s largest school board will require its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trustees for the Toronto District School Board voted unanimously in favour of the measure at a Wednesday-night meeting.

TDSB staff will develop a procedure that will require all workers, trustees and visitors “to disclose and provide proof of vaccination status and to be fully vaccinated to help protect the health and safety of both staff and students.”

Those who don’t get their shots will have to attend an education session on the benefits of vaccination.

There will be exemptions for those who are legally entitled to accommodations.

The board says it’s still up for debate whether the policy will include regular testing – a cornerstone of the province’s plan for unvaccinated education workers.

The TDSB says the policy – which it plans to have up and running by the time classes resume on Sept. 9 – will also include deadlines for unvaccinated people to disclose whether they’ve received their first and second doses.

The trustees also voted to send a letter to the local public health agency and the province, urging officials to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of compulsory shots for all eligible students.

