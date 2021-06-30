Toronto teen would not have drowned if he wore a life jacket, teacher acknowledges at trial

Open this photo in gallery Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned on a school-run camping trip in 2017. The Toronto teacher who was in charge of the trip has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death. Handout

A Toronto teacher who was in charge of a high school canoe trip four years ago acknowledged on Wednesday that a student would not have drowned had he been wearing a life jacket to swim.

Nicholas Mills is being cross-examined for a second day at his trial, which is taking place in person and by videoconference.

He has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry.

Story continues below advertisement

Perry was swimming with his canoe group when he vanished in the waters of Trout Lake on July 4, 2017. His body was found by police divers the next day.

Prosecutors suggested today that Perry would still be alive had Mills enforced a rule that requires poor swimmers to wear life jackets at all times while in the water, not just while canoeing.

Mills agreed Perry would not have drowned had he been wearing a life jacket, but maintained he believed Perry was able to swim, and suggested the rule would thus not have applied to him.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.