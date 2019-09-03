 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto Transit Commission pleads guilty to safety violation in death of transit worker

The Canadian Press
The Toronto Transit Commission has pleaded guilty to violating workplace safety laws in connection with the death of a transit worker two years ago.

TTC CEO Rick Leary says in a statement that the transit agency pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act of failing to take every precaution reasonable for the protection of a worker.

The Ministry of Labour says two other charges were withdrawn.

Tom Dedes, who worked for the commission for 18 years, died in hospital after he was pinned by two vehicles at a transit yard in October 2017.

The TTC has said the 50-year-old was off-loading equipment from a pickup truck when the incident occurred.

Leary says the TTC has agreed to pay a $265,000 fine as well as a victim surcharge of $66,250.

