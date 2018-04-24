Toronto van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico, 25, remembered as ‘always smiling’

Open this photo in gallery Anne Marie D'Amico, an employee with Invesco Canada, was killed in a van attack on Yonge Street April 23, 2018. Facebook/AnneMarieD'Amico James Lobban/Facebook

As a collection of flowers and condolences continued to grow at a makeshift memorial near the site of Monday’s deadly rampage in Toronto, a picture of those killed began to emerge.

The first of the 10 victims to be publicly identified was a young woman described by friends as “always smiling.”

Anne Marie D’Amico, a 25-year-old from west Toronto, was an employee at Invesco, an investment company with its headquarters on Yonge Street, about halfway between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue West.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was brilliant,” said Toronto city councillor Cesar Palacio, who is friends with the D’Amico family. “Every time that she walked into a room, she brought light with her. We lost a wonderful person.” Mr. Palacio said he spoke with the woman’s father Tuesday morning, who told him he was living “the worst nightmare in his life.”

At Toronto’s Ryerson University, where she studied accounting and finance, Ms. D’Amico was known as a bright, hard-working student who participated in campus activities.

Jordan Becker, who attended Ryerson with her, said she co-chaired a competition for business students, and took part each year in frosh week.

“She was just the best,” Mr. Becker said. “My memories of her – it was all smiles and fun times. She was just always smiling.”

He and other friends of Ms. D’Amico are in the midst of organizing a memorial at the school. He said Ms. D’Amico graduated around 2010.

“The whole Ryerson community is shook,” he said.

In a statement, Invesco president Peter Intraligi confirmed that one of his employees had been a victim of the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event,” he said in a statement.

As an employee at Invesco, Ms. D’Amico took part in at least two tours in the Dominican Republic, near Puerto Plata. Working with the charity Live Different, which has in the past worked together with Invesco, Ms. D’Amico helped to build homes for families in need. “Everything from mixing concrete to carrying bricks and buckets of water and doing all that kind of different stuff,” said Dave Hamilton, the manager of school partnerships for Live Different.

“Every indication we have from different staff members is that she was fantastic on them. Super-energetic and helpful.”

She was also active in sports. Many of her friends said Ms. D’Amico was a talented athlete. She also volunteered with a number of athletic organizations and from the age of 12 served as a volunteer at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament.

“Her passion for Rogers Cup was contagious and we are honoured to let the world know what an amazing person she was and the great things she did for others,” said Gavin Ziv, vice-president of professional events at Tennis Canada.

Also among the 10 people killed were two South Korean citizens, the South Korean consulate-general in Toronto confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says extra resources have been added to more rapidly identify victims of Monday’s fatal van attack in Toronto. The Canadian Press

The driver accused in the van attack, Alek Minassian, 25, appeared in court Tuesday morning. The names of the murder victims were not included in documents released during his appearance, but a list of those injured was included. The names of those injured are: Sammantha Samson, Samantha Peart, Morgan McDougall, Mavis Justino, Catherine Riddell, Aleksandra Kozhevinikova, Robert Anderson, Amir Kiumarsi, Yunsheng Tian, Jun Seok Park, Amaresh Tesfamariam, So Ra and Beverly Smith.

Speaking to a silent City Council chamber, Toronto Mayor John Tory praised the police, paramedics and hospital staff for their response to the crisis, as well as Toronto residents for showing calm and restraint.

He described visiting Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday night after the attack, and praised doctors and other staff for their compassion and their response to the crisis: “The hospital staff was working with the police trying to identify victims whose identification was left on the sidewalk, even as desperate family members were at the hospital, searching for news as to what happened to their loved ones.”

The mayor also thanked those who helped victims in the immediate aftermath of the attack, calling them “citizen heroes.” And he said he supported the efforts of police Chief Mark Saunders and his investigators to “leave no stone unturned” to get to the bottom of what happened and why, and whether a similar future tragedy could be prevented.

“Toronto was a great city yesterday. It’s a great city today. And it will be a great city tomorrow,” Mr. Tory said. “The people who call this city home are shaken and we mourn together. But we are not broken, and we will not be broken.”

Federal officials have said the country’s terrorism threat level was not changed as a result of Monday’s attack. But on Tuesday morning, commuters spilling out of Toronto’s downtown Union Station, the country’s largest transit hub, encountered a new wall of concrete security barriers.

Installed by police overnight along Front Street in front of the station, the barriers are clearly designed to prevent a similar attack using a vehicle to target the dense crowds that come and go here every rush hour. The concrete barriers are staggered at nearby intersections to allow pedestrians to cross but still prohibit cars from driving onto the sidewalks.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokeswoman for Metrolinx, the provincial agency that operates the GO Transit service, said the barriers were part of a planned response to this kind of incident, co-ordinated by Toronto Police, RCMP and transit security.

“Unfortunately, we do plan for these kinds of things, and we have a process that goes into place,” Ms. Aikins said. “… At least for the time being, they appear to be staying. And I don’t know what the long-term plan is. These are unusual times.”

With files from Josh O’Kane, Jeff Gray and Hannah Daley.