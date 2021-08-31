Toronto woman faces murder charges after body found in suitcase

Police have charged a 37-year-old Toronto woman with murder after a woman’s body was found in a suitcase.

Toronto police say they were called to an area in the city’s west end shortly before 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a suspicious incident.

Officers discovered the remains of 41-year-old Varsha Gajula, from Caledon, Ont., in a suitcase.

Investigators have already charged two men with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body.

Police say they found and arrested the alleged suspect on Monday.

Carita Jackson faces one charge of second-degree murder. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.