Toronto woman found not criminally responsible in fatal PATH stabbing

A judge has found a Toronto woman not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of a complete stranger nearly three years ago.

Justice John McMahon issued his ruling this morning in the case of Rohinie Bisesar, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor.

Junor, 28, died after being stabbed in the chest by Bisesar at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s financial district in December 2015.

Both Crown and defence lawyers had said Bisesar should be found not criminally responsible in Junor’s death.

A forensic psychiatrist who was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

