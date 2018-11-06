 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto woman found not criminally responsible in fatal PATH stabbing

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto woman found not criminally responsible in fatal PATH stabbing

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A judge has found a Toronto woman not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of a complete stranger nearly three years ago.

Justice John McMahon issued his ruling this morning in the case of Rohinie Bisesar, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor.

Junor, 28, died after being stabbed in the chest by Bisesar at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s financial district in December 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Crown and defence lawyers had said Bisesar should be found not criminally responsible in Junor’s death.

A forensic psychiatrist who was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.

More coming.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019