Toronto’s transit agency to lay off 1,000 drivers, 200 non-union workers

Toronto’s transit agency announced Thursday it would lay off 1,000 drivers as it grapples with plunging revenues caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Toronto Transit Commission, which carries more passengers than any other transit system in the country, has seen at least three-quarters of its ridership disappear. The loss of those passengers has wreaked financial havoc on the agency, which relies heavily on the fare-box to fund operations.

The agency sought to preserve as much service as possible, on the premise that essential workers need to get around. And until Thursday it had not laid off any employees. But the agency now says it can no longer sustain losses of about $90-million a month.

The 1,000 laid off operators – the industry term for a driver – will be spread across the agency, with staff cuts on the subway, bus, streetcar and Wheel-Trans fleets. This number represents about one-seventh of the total number of operators at the agency.

On top of these unionized staff, the agency will cut 200 non-union employees as well as delay non-essential capital projects, pause salary increases and reduce overtime.

TTC chief executive Rick Leary called the cuts “not an easy decision” and said the agency would take care of laid off employees “as best we can during this difficult time.”

“I look forward to everyone returning to the TTC once ridership has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels," he said in a statement.

Carlos Santos, president of ATU Local 113, which includes most unionized TTC employees, said in a message to his members that higher levels of government need to step in with emergency funding for the TTC. And he blasted the agency for announcing the layoffs.

“This is the ‘thank you’ our members get for sacrificing themselves day in and day out for putting their families and themselves at risk,” he said. “Almost 30 of you have tested positive for COVID-19. You deserve better than today’s announcement."

The cost-cutting measures were announced the same day the Federation of Canadian Muncipalities formally asked Ottawa for at least $10-billion in emergency funding for the country’s cities. About one-quarter of that money would be dedicated to transit and would be allocated on the basis of ridership, meaning that the bulk of it would go to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.