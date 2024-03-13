Skip to main content

When the sun blacks out on April 8, more Canadians will be able to see it than in any eclipse in history – and there won’t be another opportunity like it till 2044

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter

The first time I was fully immersed in the moon’s shadow was also the last time a total eclipse carved a path across Canada.

It was Feb. 26, 1979. I was 14 and one of about 100 shivering members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada who had just been delivered by chartered plane to a windswept airstrip in Gimli, Man.

Forty-five years on you would think the memory of that day would have faded somewhat. But what I saw – what I experienced for the first time as the sun disappeared behind the moon’s advancing silhouette – was unforgettable.

It also prompted my first piece of science journalism, when I wrote about the eclipse for my local newspaper, The Amherstburg Echo. Today, the yellowed clipping I saved still evokes the breathless spectacle of it all. “There in the dark sky was a large, pitch black disk,” the younger me reported. “Surrounding it, the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, now brightly visible, shimmered like a ghostly veil.”

Shortly after 1979's eclipse, members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada savour the experience at the airstrip in Gimli, Man.

I wasn’t the only one struggling for superlatives. The late Canadian astronomy author Terence Dickinson was also at Gimli. In his best-selling stargazing manual, Nightwatch, he wrote: “I was completely unprepared for the overwhelming power of the eclipse.”

Exactly two minutes and 48 seconds later, it was over and around me everyone seemed to share the same thought: that was incredible – when is the next one?

In the decades that followed I managed to witness a few more of these events, reliving my Gimli experience in Mexico, Turkey and Tennessee. But never in Canada.

Not until now.

Whenever I’ve reported on future solar eclipses there’s always been one date that tops my list. April 8, 2024, is the big one. On that day – weather permitting – more Canadians will have a chance to see a total eclipse of the sun on their home turf than at any previous time in history.

For those who stood on the tarmac at Gimli, or elsewhere in the path of the 1979 event, April’s spectacle will bookend a decades-long fascination. For those who have never seen a total eclipse of the sun, this could be the start of a new obsession.

Total eclipse times and durations for

selected Canadian locations

(local times, p.m.)

ONT.

North

100 km

Toronto

Durations

30 seconds

U.S.

Hamilton

1 minute

Windsor

2 minutes

Niagara

Falls

3 minutes

Leamington

3:20

Central line

3:18

3:16

3:14 p.m.

(EDT)

Ottawa

Cornwall

Kingston

3:26

3:24

3:22 p.m.

(EDT)

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Ontario

Leamington

1:58:39

3:13:43

2m 2s

4:28:04

Hamilton

2:03:56

3:18:12

1m 53s

4:31:12

Niagara Falls

2:04:53

3:18:20

3m 30s

4:32:00

Fort Erie

2:04:47

3:18:12

3m 44s

4:32:02

Kingston

2:09:32

3:22:16

3m 2s

4:34:28

Cornwall

2:12:35

3:25:01

2m 11s

4:35:58

North

Quebec

100 km

QUE.

Montreal

Lac-Mégantic

3:32

3:30

3:28 p.m.

(EDT)

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Quebec

Montreal 

2:14:29

3:26:55

1m 17s

4:36:52

Drummondville

2:16:07

3:28:32

35s

4:37:40

Sherbrooke

2:16:37

3:27:43

3m 25s

4:38:16

Lac-Mégantic

2:18:01

3:28:47

3m 27s

4:38:58

North

100 km

N.B.

Grand Falls

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

4:34 p.m.

(ADT)

4:36

4:40

Tignish

Fredericton

PEI

Moncton

Charlottetown

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

New Brunswick

Grand Falls

3:22:45

4:33:06

1m 27s

5:40:49

Hartland

3:22:43

4:32:24

3m 21s

5:43:13

Fredericton

3:23:43

4:33:50

2m 16s

5:41:55

Miramichi

3:25:27

4:34:24

3m 09s

5:42:15

Prince Edward Island

Tignish

3:27:12

4:35:45

3m 11s

5:43:10

Summerside

3:27:23

4:37:08

1m 04s

5:43:32

North

100 km

N.L.

Gander

5:14 p.m.

(NDT)

Bonavista

5:18

Clarenville

Channel-Port

Aux Basques

PARTIAL

TOTAL

DURATION

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Newfoundland and Labrador

Channel-Port

4:02:52

5:09:59

2m 45s

6:15:26

Aux Basques

Gander

4:07:27

5:12:50

2m 13s

6:16:29

Clarenville

4:08:11

5:13:38

2m 31s

6:17:11

Bonavista

4:08:52

5:13:43

2m 53s

6:17:07

Total eclipse times and durations for selected Canadian locations

(local times, p.m.)

North

50 km

CANADA

Ottawa

ONT.

Cornwall

Toronto

Durations

30 seconds

U.S.

Kingston

1 minute

Hamilton

Windsor

2 minutes

3 minutes

3:26

Niagara Falls

Leamington

3:24

3:22

3:20

Central line

3:18

3:16

3:14 p.m.

(EDT)

PARTIAL

TOTAL

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

DURATION OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Ontario

Leamington

1:58:39

3:13:43

2m 2s

4:28:04

Hamilton

2:03:56

3:18:12

1m 53s

4:31:12

Niagara Falls

2:04:53

3:18:20

3m 30s

4:32:00

Fort Erie

2:04:47

3:18:12

3m 44s

4:32:02

Kingston

2:09:32

3:22:16

3m 2s

4:34:28

Cornwall

2:12:35

3:25:01

2m 11s

4:35:58

North

Quebec

50 km

QUE.

N.B.

Montreal

Grand

Falls

Drummondville

Lac-Mégantic

Sherbrooke

3:32

4:34 p.m.

(AST)

3:30

4:36

3:28 p.m.

(EDT)

Tignish

Fredericton

PEI

Moncton

Charlottetown

PARTIAL

TOTAL

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

DURATION OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Quebec

Montreal 

2:14:29

3:26:55

1m 17s

4:36:52

Drummondville

2:16:07

3:28:32

35s

4:37:40

Sherbrooke

2:16:37

3:27:43

3m 25s

4:38:16

Lac-Mégantic

2:18:01

3:28:47

3m 27s

4:38:58

New Brunswick

Grand Falls

3:22:45

4:33:06

1m 27s

5:40:49

Hartland

3:22:43

4:32:24

3m 21s

5:43:13

Fredericton

3:23:43

4:33:50

2m 16s

5:41:55

Miramichi

3:25:27

4:34:24

3m 09s

5:42:15

Prince Edward Island

Tignish

3:27:12

4:35:45

3m 11s

5:43:10

Summerside

3:27:23

4:37:08

1m 04s

5:43:32

North

50 km

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

4:40 p.m.

(ADT)

4:42

N.L.

Gander

5:14 p.m.

(NDT)

Channel-Port

aux Basques

5:18

Charlottetown

Bonavista

Clarenville

N.S.

PARTIAL

TOTAL

PARTIAL

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

DURATION OF

ECLIPSE

BEGINS

BEGINS

TOTALITY

ENDS

Newfoundland and Labrador

Channel-Port Aux Basques

4:02:52

5:09:59

2m 45s

6:15:26

Gander

4:07:27

5:12:50

2m 13s

6:16:29

Clarenville

4:08:11

5:13:38

2m 31s

6:17:11

Bonavista

4:08:52

5:13:43

2m 53s

6:17:07

Jay Anderson, an expert on weather conditions during eclipses reckons he has now seen about 25 “totals.” He, too, got his start in 1979.

Back then, Mr. Anderson was a junior forecaster working for Environment Canada in Winnipeg when he headed north to position himself in the path of the eclipse near Lake Manitoba. But his plan to create a series of photos during totality was thwarted when, in his excitement, he kicked loose a power cord that stopped the motor guiding his telescope. It proved to be a blessing. “It forced me to observe it more than to photograph it,” Mr. Anderson said.

Seasoned eclipse chasers often recommend the same to first timers: don’t worry about taking pictures. Just watch and try to remember what you see in the few minutes available. You won’t regret it.

What makes total eclipses of the sun so compelling? The answer is more emotional than scientific. At no other time does our direct experience of nature so thoroughly connect us to the rest of the solar system.

The sheer coincidence of it is equally mind-boggling. The sun is 400 times bigger than the moon and, by chance, about 400 times farther away. This means the moon appears to be about the same size as the sun in the sky. When things line up just right, the moon can cover the sun completely. On average, such heavenly alignments can be seen somewhere on Earth about five times per decade. But you can go a lifetime and never have one happen anywhere near you.

After 1979, Canada’s next total eclipse was seen by almost no one in the country as it brushed over the high Arctic in August 2008. Many more Canadians travelled south in 2017 to see a total eclipse that crossed the continental United States from west to east. That event, viewed by millions, is a good guide for what to expect on April 8.

Aug. 21, 2017, brought stunning views like the multiple-exposure photo at top, which tracked the eclipse over St. Louis’s Gateway Arch. Missouri was one of 13 states in the path of totality; this child in Coral Springs, Fla., got a partial eclipse, as did a NASA photographer in Washington state who caught the International Space Station orbiting past. Jeff Roberson/AP; Wilfredo Lee/AP; Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP

Moonshadows: The celestial geometry

behind a total solar eclipse

Sun

Moon

Moon’s

orbit

Partial eclipse

(penumbra)

Total eclipse

(umbra)

Earth

Earth’s

orbit

Partial eclipse

Total eclipse

Corona

*Diagram is not to scale.

Moonshadows: The celestial geometry

behind a total solar eclipse

Sun

Moon

Moon’s

orbit

Partial eclipse

(penumbra)

Total eclipse

(umbra)

Earth

Earth’s

orbit

Partial eclipse

Total eclipse

Corona

*Diagram is not to scale.

Moonshadows: The celestial geometry behind a total solar eclipse

Total eclipse

Earth’s

orbit

Moon’s

orbit

Total eclipse

(umbra)

Corona

Sun

Moon

Earth

Partial eclipse

Partial eclipse

(penumbra)

*Diagram is not to scale.

If the weather co-operates, the few minutes during which the sun is totally eclipsed are certain to be dramatic.

As such times, the sky darkens enough to allow bright stars and planets to appear. Off to the side, the perimeter of the moon’s shadow creates a sunset glow on every horizon.

But the real attention-getter is the black circle in the sky rimmed with white, brushlike streamers. This is the million-degree sheath of ionized particles that forms the sun’s corona and is normally hidden by the glaring brightness of the daytime sky.

Additionally, if there are solar prominences – giant tongues of hot plasma erupting from the sun’s surface – they can shine with ruby-red intensity at the inner edge of the corona.

In recent years, digital photography has made it easier to document these sights. But no camera can capture all the subtleties available to the human eye, or truly reproduce what it’s like to see a total eclipse live.

Proper eye protection is essential for the partial phases of the eclipse leading up to and after totality. But during the brief interval when the sun is entirely hidden and the corona appears, the eclipse can be witnessed safely with the naked eye.

To view an eclipse safely, spectators need special glasses like these ones waiting to be shipped from a store in Springdale, Ark. Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not enough to block eye-damaging infrared rays. If in doubt, check with the American Astronomical Society's list of reputable suppliers.

For locations just outside the path of totality – including in Toronto, Canada’s largest urban centre – the day will bring a deep partial eclipse in which the sun is about 99-per-cent obscured. This is similar to what was seen in May 1994 when parts of southern Ontario and Atlantic Canada were treated to an annular eclipse of the sun. At such times, the moon is slightly farther away than average and too small to cover the sun completely.

But when it comes to solar eclipses, the difference between a total and almost total is literally night and day.

In many locations, public viewings are planned to facilitate the experience. The Royal Astronomical Society has been listing eclipse events across the country – including a live outdoor concert in Niagara Falls, public programs at Quebec’s Mont-Mégantic Observatory, and an EclipseFest in Fredericton’s Odell Park among others.

But the eclipse can equally be savoured in small groups.

“You don’t need to be an astronomer to marvel at a total solar eclipse, any more than you need to be a geologist to enjoy the Grand Canyon,” said Victoria Kramkowski, who co-chairs the society’s eclipse task force and has been working with communities preparing for the event.

“Total eclipses are for anyone who wants to experience beauty, power and awe here on Earth,” Ms. Kramkowski added. “If you’re a human, a total eclipse is for you.”

If you’re wondering when Canadians will get another such opportunity at home, the new answer is 2044.

Best not to wait.

Video: What will animals do during the eclipse?

Solar eclipses can cause unexpected changes in animal behaviour, and researchers hope to learn more about that when the sun goes dark at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas on April 8.

The Associated Press

More from science reporter Ivan Semeniuk

NASA scientists liberate asteroid sample – and tally Canada’s share

Did Earth once have a 19-hour day? A debate over the answer may illuminate the history of life

Shoot for the moon with The Globe’s 2023 science quiz


