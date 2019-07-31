 Skip to main content

Canada Traffic blocked, power cut when CN freight train derails in Calgary

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Traffic was blocked and power was knocked out in some areas when more than a dozen cars in a Canadian National Railway train derailed in Calgary.

CN says in a statement that 14 cars left the tracks early Tuesday evening outside of its Sarcee Yard in the city’s northeast.

Police say about a dozen empty cars ended up on their sides, but there are no reports of injuries.

Crews from the utility company Enmax were called in to repair power lines that were pulled down by the accident.

CN says no dangerous goods were involved and there was no threat to the public.

The company says three crossings were blocked immediately after the derailment and police indicated road closures could be in place for several hours.

