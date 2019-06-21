 Skip to main content

Canada Trainer hurt in elephant attack at African Lion Safari

Cambridge
The Canadian Press
Police say an animal trainer at African Lion Safari was injured in an attack by an elephant.

Hamilton police say they were called to the wildlife park near Cambridge, Ont., around 2:10 p.m. on Friday.

They say the trainer has been airlifted to hospital and the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been alerted.

The Ornge air ambulance service says it took a man in his 30s to Hamilton General Hospital.

A spokesman for the ambulance service says the man has serious injuries.

No other details have been released.

