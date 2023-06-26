The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a train derailment near a Saskatchewan town.
The safety board says 19 cars came off the rails of a CN train Sunday evening near Biggar, located 100 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
It says no dangerous goods were on the train and no injuries were reported.
A team of investigators are assessing the derailment to see whether a full investigation is warranted.
The safety boards says it won’t release further information at this time.
Transportation Safety Board investigations do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.