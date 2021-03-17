 Skip to main content
Iran’s final report on shooting down of Flight 752 blames ‘misidentified’ missile target

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A woman places a candle beneath photographs of some of the people who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 during a vigil in West Vancouver on Jan. 19, 2020.

Iran’s civil aviation authority is pinpointing an error by an air-defence unit as the reason why a passenger jet was shot down by the Iranian military in January 2020

The agency says in a final report into the crash that two missiles were fired at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year after an operator “misidentified” the plane as a “hostile target.”

The report, which Canada’s Transportation Safety Board will comment on Thursday, backs up what the Iranian military said last year: human error caused the tragedy.

Iran initially denied involvement, but three days later said it was shot down by accident after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 several days after then-U.S. president Donald Trump ordered a strike that killed a top Iranian general.

All 176 people on board the jetliner were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada.

