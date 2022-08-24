The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to issue two recommendations today following an investigation of a 2019 train collision and derailment that happened west of Winnipeg.

Two locomotives and eight freight cars went off the tracks in January 2019, east of Portage la Prairie, Man.

The agency says a diesel fuel leak was detected at the time but it was contained.

Eight cars on a westward train derailed and one car was damaged but did not derail.

A train conductor on one of the trains suffered minor injuries.

Representatives and an investigator from the agency are set to release their findings in Winnipeg.

