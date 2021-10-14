 Skip to main content
Transportation Safety Board to release report into possible link between rail and wildfire in Lytton, B.C.

RICHMOND, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man sits in a fire truck as the Lytton Creek wildfire burns in the mountains near Lytton, B.C., on Aug. 15.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board was scheduled to release the results of its investigation today into the “possible relation” between train activities and a wildfire this summer in Lytton, B.C.

The fire raced through the town on June 30, killing two people and leaving few buildings undamaged, after a heat wave pushed the temperature up to a Canadian record of 49.6 C in Lytton.

The safety board said in July that it sent investigators to the area to investigate any potential link to trains.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Pacific Railway said in a statement in July that it found nothing to indicate that any of its trains or equipment that passed through Lytton caused or contributed to the fire, while CN Rail said video footage posted on social media after the fire was not connected to Lytton.

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in August on behalf of those who lost their homes or businesses in the village alleges CP Rail and CN Rail caused or contributed to the fire.

The allegations have not been proven in court and neither rail company has filed a statement of defence.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
