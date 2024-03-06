Open this photo in gallery: New Brunswick Auditor General Paul Martin is seen in Fredericton on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.Hina Alam/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Auditor-General will investigate travel nursing contracts in the province after The Globe and Mail revealed that one private agency charged more than $300 an hour for nurses and billed a health network for meal allowances that were never distributed to the company’s workers.

Auditor-General Paul Martin said Wednesday that his office would conduct an independent audit of travel nursing contracts with the province’s departments of Health and Social Development and two health networks, Horizon and Vitalité.

In an interview, Mr. Martin said his office had been considering the audit for a year. “The timing is right,” he said. “We are looking for co-operation from all parties involved.”

While no date has been set for completing the audit, “our intention is to get it done as soon as possible,” Mr. Martin said, noting that the review process had already started.

Vitalité said it would co-operate but, in a written statement, the network cautioned that “this cooperation must however take place within a framework which does not exceed the mandate and powers of the Auditor.”

New Brunswick officials paid nursing firm for meal allowances workers never received

The health authority also said the audit must not “interfere with [Vitalité]’s ability to provide essential health services to the population.”

A February investigation by The Globe focused on one agency, Canadian Health Labs, that did the bulk of its business in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Vitalité, New Brunswick’s Francophone health authority, is CHL’s biggest client.

Copies of three contracts obtained by The Globe show Vitalité was paying the equivalent of just over $300 an hour for nurses – more than six times the hourly wage of a unionized staff nurse – and $162 an hour for personal support workers. Those aides are generally paid between $20 and $25 an hour in the public system. Vitalité also paid companies owned by CHL’s chief executive officer, Bill Hennessey, to provide rental cars and accommodations for CHL’s out-of-province workers.

A lawyer for Canadian Health Labs did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the New Brunswick Auditor-General’s announcement Wednesday.

As part of its contracts with Vitalité, CHL charged taxpayers $46 a day for meal allowances for each traveling nurse or personal support worker. But The Globe confirmed through documents and nine sources that the money was never passed on to CHL’s workers in New Brunswick.

The Globe found the same pattern in Newfoundland, where invoices obtained through freedom of information show CHL billed taxpayers for $1.6-million in per diems. The Globe’s investigation -- which included interviews with 26 CHL nurses and a review of nursing contracts -- found no evidence that money was passed onto CHL’s workers.

The Globe is not naming the nurses because they signed non-disclosure agreements with CHL.

CHL declined multiple times in recent weeks to answer questions about the discrepancy.

In a statement provided before The Globe published its first story about CHL, the company said its rates “reflect the extraordinary logistical challenges of getting and keeping health care professionals in rural, remote and underserved communities.”

Mr. Martin’s audit also includes two government ministries because private agencies supplied workers to the Health Department to run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, and to the Social Development department to staff long-term care homes.

Mr. Martin’s announcement also comes after an article in L’Acadie Nouvelle this week noted that during the period that Vitalité signed its three contracts with CHL, the health network didn’t have a board of directors but was accountable instead to a trustee named by the government, Gérald Richard.

In July, 2022, following the death of a patient in an emergency waiting room, Premier Blaine Higgs dismissed the boards of Vitalité and Horizon, replacing them for a year with a trustee for each health network.

In an open letter released by Vitalité, its former trustee Mr. Richard said Wednesday that he would co-operate fully with Mr. Martin’s audit. He said that signing travel nursing contracts was necessary because Vitalité was so short in personnel in 2022 that it risked having to shut down essential services. “When there’s a fire, you can’t afford to save water,” he said.

Horizon’s interim president and CEO, Margaret Melanson, said in a statement that travel nurses have been “critical” in supporting the health system in the past year. “We are supportive of this audit, and extensive information is readily available regarding Horizon’s use of travel nurses.”

CHL also had contracts to supply travel nurses to Newfoundland’s health authorities and opposition politicians and nursing unions there have called on Denise Hanrahan, the province’s Auditor-General, to step in. Ms. Hanrahan’s office has said travel nursing “is being actively considered for audit.”

N.L. Health Minister Tom Osborne has asked his government’s Comptroller-General to review the contracts. Speaking in the legislature this week, Mr. Osborne said such a process could eventually lead to a probe by the Auditor-General and even a referral to Justice Department officials.

“If there’s anything untoward in those contracts and they weren’t followed to the letter of the law, actions will be taken. I guarantee you that,” Mr. Osborne told the House of Assembly on Tuesday.