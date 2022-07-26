Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal arrives at the court in Ottawa, on July 18.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The trial for former Liberal MP Raj Grewal, who stands accused of using his political office for personal financial gain, will extend until at least this fall.

The ex-Brampton politician faces two breach of trust charges related to a series of loans he took out to pay for gambling debts, which he kept hidden from the federal ethics commissioner while he served in Ottawa.

The Crown has tried to establish that Grewal offered help with visas or special access to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in exchange for financial help from friends and businesspeople in his riding.

A key witness testified last week that he expected no special favours in return for a $200,000 loan that he gave to Grewal shortly before attending a private meet-and-greet with Trudeau in India.

Ontario business owner Yusuf Yenilmez told an Ontario court during cross-examination that he needed no help from Grewal in accessing Liberal officials and had met Trudeau five or six other times.

Grewal’s fate is now left hanging for an extended hiatus, with further hearings tentatively scheduled for November.

