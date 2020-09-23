 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Trial for suspect in 2018 Fredericton shootings resumes after brief suspension

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Matthew Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A paramedic student says the Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people said the deaths were not his fault as he was being transported to hospital.

The trial for Matthew Raymond resumed this morning after being suspended last week.

Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Ceilidh Bowen said she was in an ambulance that was called to apartments on Brookside Drive in Fredericton on that morning.

She said Raymond was loaded into the ambulance and appeared to have three broken ribs and three gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

Bowen said she heard Raymond mutter that the victims had been outside his window.

“They were taunting me. It’s not my fault, they made me do it,” he said, according to her testimony.

Bowen said that was all she heard Raymond say, and the trip to the hospital took less than 10 minutes.

She said he didn’t appear to be in a lot of pain.

The trial was put on hold last Wednesday after the jury was told that the parties needed to discuss unexpected issues before the trial could resume.

On Sept. 15 when the trial opened, lawyers for Raymond acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people but said he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

