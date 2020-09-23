Trial for suspect in 2018 Fredericton shootings resumes after brief suspension

Open this photo in gallery Matthew Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Sept. 15, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A paramedic student says the Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people said the deaths were not his fault as he was being transported to hospital.

The trial for Matthew Raymond resumed this morning after being suspended last week.

Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceilidh Bowen said she was in an ambulance that was called to apartments on Brookside Drive in Fredericton on that morning.

She said Raymond was loaded into the ambulance and appeared to have three broken ribs and three gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

Bowen said she heard Raymond mutter that the victims had been outside his window.

“They were taunting me. It’s not my fault, they made me do it,” he said, according to her testimony.

Bowen said that was all she heard Raymond say, and the trip to the hospital took less than 10 minutes.

She said he didn’t appear to be in a lot of pain.

The trial was put on hold last Wednesday after the jury was told that the parties needed to discuss unexpected issues before the trial could resume.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 15 when the trial opened, lawyers for Raymond acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people but said he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.