The criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber has adjourned after more than 30 days of evidence and arguments, and is expected to resume in January.

The trial began in September and was originally scheduled to finish on Oct. 13, but it is now anticipated to continue well into the new year.

Lich and Barber are both accused of mischief, intimidation and several charges related to counselling others to break the law.

They were among prominent organizers who spearheaded the effort to bring massive crowds of protesters and scores of big-rig trucks to Ottawa in a demonstration against COVID-19 public-health restrictions.

The protest lasted more than three weeks, as participants blocked downtown streets with their vehicles and camped out next to Parliament Hill.

The trial is expected to resume briefly on Jan. 4, and no additional dates have been set.