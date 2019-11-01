 Skip to main content

Canada

Trial of former SNC-Lavalin exec hears how son of Libyan dictator helped company

Montreal
The Canadian Press

Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Feb. 15, 2019. Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The fraud and corruption trial of a former SNC-Lavalin employee heard today how the son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi helped the engineering firm collect money from a construction contract.

Sami Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case, which involves contracts tied to the Gadhafi’s dictatorship during the late 1990s.

Bebawi’s employee at SNC-Lavalin, Riadh Ben Aissa, testified for the second day about a contract the company had with a company tasked with piping water to coastal Libyan cities.

SNC-Lavalin wanted the company, the Great Man-Made River Authority, to pay extra costs related to the project but it refused.

Ben Aissa says Moammar Gadhafi’s son, Saadi, asked all sides in the conflict to gather in the Libyan town of Sirte for negotiations.

