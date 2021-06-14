Trial set to begin for Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal 2019 boat crash

Open this photo in gallery Dragon’s Den misanthrope Kevin O’Leary and wife Linda proudly representing Canada at the Elton John event. Reuters

A trial is set to begin today for Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

The collision – which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 – also left three people injured.

Linda O’Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Her lawyer has previously said she is a “cautious” and “experienced” boater, and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the incident. He faced one count of failing to exhibit a navigation light while under way.

The trial is being held in Parry Sound, Ont., but is also accessible by video conference.

