City officials in Barrie, Ont. say the road where a weekend vehicle crash killed six people in their 20s has been closed by a construction project since the spring.

Tributes are pouring in after police say four men and two women who were reported missing on Saturday are believed to be six people found dead in the crash early Sunday.

In a social media post that has since been replaced with a post about the crash, Barrie police identified the missing young people as Curtis King, 22, River Wells 23, Jason O’Connor, 22, Luke West, 22, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin.

Simcoe County Football says King and Wells were beloved former athletes who were skilled on the field and “great people” in life.

The Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association and the Bombers Jr C. Lacrosse Club say they are devastated by the death of West, who they say had an “immeasurable” effect on those he played with and coached.

The crash had not been reported to police when officers came across the scene of a single-vehicle collision near the city’s southwest border around 2 a.m. Sunday.

City flags are flying at half-mast.

