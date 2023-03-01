Trillium Health Partners says a company based in Mississauga, Ont., will be donating up to $75 million to its hospitals via a matching program.

It says the Orlando Corporation will match every dollar donated to Trillium Health Partners up to $75 million, for a total possible influx of $150 million.

Trillium, which has hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area, says it’s the largest corporate donation to a hospital in Canada.

Orlando Corporation president Blair Wolk says the company is making the donation in honour of staff and their families in order to support hospital growth and invest in leading research.

Trillium says it is planning to put $50 million toward building a new hospital to replace the existing Mississauga Hospital, $15 million toward research and innovation, and $10 million to a mental health inpatient unit in the new hospital.

Trillium has three main hospital sites – Mississauga Hospital, Credit Valley Hospital and Queensway Health Centre in Mississauga and west Toronto.