Troops, vehicles to move through the Toronto area to CFB Borden for anti-coronavirus fight

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members will be involved.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The military is advising people in the Toronto area to expect a large number of its personnel and vehicles on the roads starting on Monday.

The Department of National Defence says members of the Joint Task Force Central will be heading from units across Ontario to Canadian Forces Base Borden.

The movement is part of the government’s fight against COVID-19.

Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members will be involved.

The department says the aim is to form a task force at Borden.

The troops will then be ready to respond to any requests from the government to help deal with COVID-19 or potential spring flooding.

