Trout, salmon die in Vancouver Island creek due to toxic liquid dumped in storm drain

An association of anglers on Vancouver Island says fisheries officials and the Environment Ministry have been alerted to a fish kill in a creek near Sidney, B.C.

The Sidney Anglers Association says a possibly bleach-based liquid appears to have entered Reay Creek from a storm drain.

More than 300 cutthroat trout and a number of coho salmon were found dead in the creek on the weekend.

Anglers association president Grant MacPherson estimates the spill has killed three years of trout stock.

He says the loss is catastrophic because the fish are genetically significant to Reay Creek and cannot be replaced.

He’s hopeful other fish will eventually return, but adds the consequences of dumping toxic liquid into the storm drain could affect the Reay Creek ecosystem for years.

