A blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta’s southern border crossing was smaller Tuesday, but with developments threatening to heat up.

The line of commercial trucks, camper vans and other vehicles parked near Coutts, Alta., at the United States border was shorter than in previous days, with some blanketed in snow as the temperature dipped to -20 C.

The vehicles sported signs tying their protest to broader issues: “True North Strong Proud and Free,” “Mandate Freedom or Liberation is Coming,” and “No Fear, Freedom Rules.”

The protest began Saturday, mirroring similar protests countrywide and in Ottawa.

Mounties said they have been negotiating without success to end the illegal protest, and said resources are in place to make arrests and tow away vehicles if necessary.

“These folks have a right to lawful protest,” said RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters. “I’ve encouraged them to return to that and, if that takes place, there will be no need for those enforcement actions.”

Peters said about half the number of vehicles that were at the barricade on Sunday – many which were not part of the protest – had left.

Some demonstrators have told The Canadian Press they have no plans to leave.

Meanwhile, protesters have rented out a nearby bar, Smugglers Saloon, to serve as an ad hoc rest centre and gathering spot.

The blockade is stranding cross-border travellers, and stalling shipments of consumer goods and supplies, including perishables, in both directions at the Alberta-Montana crossing.

“I want them gone,”' said Mayor Jim Willet of Coutts, a village of 250, adding that the protest is isolating residents.

Mail delivery has been halted to Coutts and some children were forced to stay home from school Monday because their bus could not get into the community.

Willet said the school bus did run Tuesday morning.

But there have been reports of residents have not receiving at-home medical care for four days, with the nearest medical centre in the neighbouring town of Milk River, he said.

The nearest grocery store, gas station and hospital are also only accessible by county roads.

RCMP have asked truck drivers and travellers to turn around about 15 kilometres from the border. People trying to enter on the U.S. side have also been asked to find alternate routes.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was expected to speak on the standoff later Tuesday.

He has condemned the blockade and said it’s up to local authorities to enforce provincial legislation that allows for additional penalties against protesters impeding the use of critical infrastructure.

Politically, the blockade has reignited long-smouldering discontent within Kenney’s United Conservative caucus.

On Saturday, backbencher Grant Hunter took his grandchildren took the blockade and posted pictures on Facebook, saying he wanted to show the youngsters “freedom and liberty.”

Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer criticized the move and called for Hunter to explain. Hunter issued a statement saying he doesn’t endorse illegal behaviour and called on the truckers to not impede cross-border traffic.

Backbencher Shane Getson also voiced support for the convoys. He called for an end to vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers and warned that supply chain disruptions could lead to the Armed Forces being mobilized to airlift in basic goods for consumers.

Getson likened the standoff to the opening salvos of the French Revolution.

UCP member Angela Pitt, whose role as non-partisan deputy speaker leaves her occasionally in charge of house debate, publicly demanded last week that vaccine mandates should end.

Kenney has tolerated open discontent from some in his caucus for a year, including demands to reduce health restrictions critics deem an unnecessary infringement on personal freedoms.

Kenney has labelled it not as discontent or disloyal behaviour, but rather a healthy cornerstone of democratic representation and debate. However, he has drawn the line when the criticism is directed at him personally.

UCP backbencher Todd Loewen was expelled from caucus last year after calling on Kenney to resign and Leela Aheer was later dropped from cabinet for criticizing Kenney’s handling of COVID-19.

The crisis comes as Kenney, still dealing with stabilizing but low poll numbers, seeks to quell unhappy factions within his caucus and party ahead of a leadership review and vote on April 9.

