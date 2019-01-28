Truck didn’t stop at intersection before Humboldt Broncos crash, sentencing hearing told

A sentencing hearing has heard that a semi-truck driver barrelled through a stop sign and caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
An agreed statement of facts submitted as evidence in court says Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was going between 86 and 96 km/h when he drove into a rural Saskatchewan intersection north of Tisdale last April.
A bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team braked and skidded but T-boned the truck.
Sixteen people were killed and 13 others on the bus were injured.
Sidhu, who is 30, has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving.
