The protesters who used semis, farm equipment, campers, and other vehicles to block access to and from the U.S.-Canada border at Coutts, Alta., wound down their demonstration Monday night, with the last holdouts planning to leave the area Tuesday morning.

Around 10 semis remained on Highway 4 at Coutts late Monday evening, with dozens more parked in an adjacent lot. The highway was clear in both directions, but only southbound traffic could cross the border Monday evening because Canada Border Services Agency temporary closed operations at Coutts. The protest against government restrictions tied to the coronavirus started on Jan. 29, as an offshoot of the convoy that overtook downtown Ottawa.

Outside the Smugglers Saloon, adjacent to the highway, about a dozen protesters sat on stumps of wood and benches around three fires burning in half barrels Monday evening. Across the street, farmers had parked scores of heavy equipment like tractors and grain carts previously used to block the highway.

The remaining protesters in Coutts said they plan to roll out at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“I feel a little defeated,” Isaac Peters said while sitting around the fires Monday night. The mood of the protest changed Monday after RCMP said it arrested 12 people after finding a weapons stash. The Mounties said this cluster joined the protest in its early days but were separate from the larger group. The situation prompted RCMP to suit up in tactical gear, Mr. Peters said, and openly carry large firearms.

“The fact that they did find weapons in the area — that was a surprise,” Mr. Peters said. “Tensions ran really high. All of a sudden, we had the SWAT team here.”

RCMP searched three trailers in Coutts Monday, shortly after midnight. The guns and arrests influenced the protesters’ decision to abandon their posts, Mr. Peters said.

“We set out as a peaceful protest and we wanted to end it that way.”

One of the protest leaders, in a post on Facebook, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act also played a role in the decision to leave. The law allows banks to freeze the personal and corporate accounts of individual protesters without a court order. Further, if a truck is used in an illegal blockade, the federal government warned the insurance on that vehicle would be suspended.

The protesters in Coutts - and elsewhere in Canada - demanded governments end all COVID-19 restrictions. Mr. Peters’ brother participated in the convoy to Ottawa.

“I’m tired of the mandates, tired of the lockdowns, the feeling that [Canada] is turning into a Communist country,” Mr. Peters said.

He did not take the vaccine against the coronavirus; he had earlier contracted COVID-19. Mr. Peters, 39, participated in the protest for 16 days, staying in his fifth wheel with his wife and two-year-old son. Now, he wants to leave Canada and is considering moving to Mexico, where he was born. Mr. Peters said he sold his company, Alberta Certified Industries, largely because of the pandemic restrictions.

“If I get arrested, I get arrested,” he said. “I knew the risks coming into it.”

The Coutts protesters plan to donate their leftover goods, including toilet paper and toothpaste, to local residents in the village, Mr. Peters said. The ditch between the north and southbound lanes, once filled with campers, vehicles, and the odd portable toilet, has been cleaned up and is free of vehicles.

RCMP established a number of checkpoints on Highway 4 between Milk River and Coutts, and on Monday evening were asking drivers for identification before allowing them to travel.

The Smugglers Saloon, a roadside tavern, served as the protesters’ home base during the two-week impasse. Here, protesters negotiated with RCMP, met with their lawyers, made decisions, kept warm, stored supplies, and shared communal meals. The group in Coutts prayed before they ate and, at times, prayed for the RCMP officers trying to end the conflict. Faith played a large role in the Coutts demonstration, according to Matthew VanHerk, a Fort Macleod resident. He participated in the Coutts standoff alongside numerous family members.

“I felt there was a higher up here that was helping us along the way,” he said Monday evening. “I could just feel it spiritually.”

Mr. VanHerk is unvaccinated and unaware of whether he received any childhood shots. He, too, plans to leave Coutts as part of the group departure Tuesday. “We’re all Christians,” he said of the protesters in southern Alberta.

Torry Loewen is a trucker who has been part of the Coutts protest since it started Jan. 29. (He wanted to join the convoy to Ottawa, but could not.) He said he is more disappointed than angry at governments for the way they handled COVID-19. He said he is a libertarian, and governments should perform just three roles: Protect people from foreign adversaries; protect their country’s human rights; and run a judicial system that punishes those who infringe upon those rights. Governments broke their own laws during COVID-19, Mr. Loewen alleged.

He is not worried about getting arrested after the protest packs up. “If they want to retain the respect of the public, they won’t,” Mr. Loewen said of the possibility police could pursue charges after the truckers, farmers and their supporters leave.

Mr. Loewen did not get vaccinated because he tested positive for COVID-19 after a motorcycle crash in July, 2020. The physicians told him he was asymptomatic.

The trucker, who had two uncles at the protest, believes that prior to COVID-19, “big pharma” companies were making people ill on purpose, to make money. (There is no evidence of this claim.)

With copycat protests spreading around the world, Martha Braun said she feels as though she is part of something bigger.

“It feels great,” Ms. Braun said Monday evening, noting that her father was a trucker and is now a truck mechanic. “When the quiet people stand up, we can be pretty loud together.”

Protesters established a second demonstration site just south of Milk River in the first week of February. There, disgruntled citizens gathered on the north side of a police barricade limiting access to Coutts. Dozens of campers and other vehicles remain at this site, and protesters have yet to tear down the stack of bales that served as a gathering spot and other features in the ditch between the highway lanes. Stacks of bottled water and bagged garbage remained on the highway Monday evening.

With files from Gavin John

