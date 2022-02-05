Demonstrators stage a counter-protest at Ottawa City Hall as truckers and supporters continue to protest against pandemic restrictions in Ottawa on Feb. 5, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Protests that started in Ottawa last week have spread to major cities across Canada this weekend, as demonstrators call for an end to pandemic restrictions and say they’re ready to continue blocking streets for weeks or even months until their demands are met.

On Saturday, many of the demonstrations were met with direct opposition. Counter-protesters in Ottawa called for an end to protest-related disruptions to daily life in the city’s core, including road closures and frequent blasts from truck horns. In Toronto, counter-protesters said they wanted to protect the well-being of health care workers.

Ottawa residents seek damages from downtown ‘occupiers’ participating in convoy protest

Editorial: Want the pandemic to be over and restrictions to end? Get vaccinated

The demonstration in Ottawa, which Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called an “occupation,” began as a trucker rally against vaccine mandates for cross-border delivery drivers, but has expanded into a more general protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.

On Saturday, the Ottawa contingent appeared well organized. Trucks clogged Wellington and other streets in Centretown. A wooden shack constructed earlier in the week at nearby Confederation Park offered free coffee and sandwiches. There were ample supplies of firewood, firepits and portable generators at the site. Journalists have documented a sophisticated command centre at a parking lot in the city’s east end. There was also a stage, where musicians performed and participants made speeches.

In Toronto, police officers, police SUVs and municipal buses blocked all vehicular traffic into Queen’s Park Circle and nearby hospitals. Protesters were still allowed to enter the grounds of the provincial legislature by foot. They clustered in a park to the building’s north, around a monument of King Edward VII on horseback.

There, several speakers addressing the sizable crowd spoke of attending the Ottawa rally and being energized by it. Many speakers urged a peaceful protest, and credited truckers in Ottawa for bringing outrage against pandemic measures to the public’s attention.

People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates in Edmonton on Saturday, as similar protests play out in other major cities across the country.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 1 of 28

A police cruiser blocks University Avenue between Bloor Street and Queen's Park in Toronto during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 2 of 28

A counter-protestor walks through the crowd of people protesting COVID-19 mandates in Edmonton on Saturday.JASON FRANSON/CP 3 of 28

People carry flags near the National Assembly of Quebec, as truckers and their supporters protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Quebec City.MATHIEU BELANGER/Reuters 4 of 28

Counter-protesters face of with truckers and supporters at city hall as protests against coronavirus disease continue in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 5 of 28

People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates in Edmonton as part of the larger "freedom convoy" demonstrations.JASON FRANSON/CP 6 of 28

Ottawa police officers monitor the crowd of truckers and supporters protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 7 of 28

Truckers and supporters gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Toronto on Saturday.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 8 of 28

Truckers and their supporters protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates near the National Assembly of Quebec in Quebec City.MATHIEU BELANGER/Reuters 9 of 28

A counter protester blocks a convoy as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer GauthierJENNIFER GAUTHIER/X07099 10 of 28

Counter-protesters, in opposition to a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, gather in front of City Hall, in Ottawa on Saturday.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 11 of 28

A convoy of tractors and farmers gather as they make their way to Ottawa on Saturday as part of a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press 12 of 28

Provincial flags fly on a rope as demonstrators protesting COVID-19 restrictions gather on Parliament hill for the second weekend, in Ottawa on Saturday.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 13 of 28

Blue coloured smoke forms hangs over demonstrators in support of a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions at Queen's Park in Toronto.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 14 of 28

Protestors occupy Bloor Street West as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates, in Toronto.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 15 of 28

Demonstrators against mandates related to Covid-19 vaccines gather in Toronto on Saturday.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP 16 of 28

A truck remains parked on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa with a message condemning the vaccine mandates imposed by the government during the "Freedom Convoy" truck protest.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images North America 17 of 28

Protestors ride horses, with one carrying a Trump flag, near Parliament Hill in Ottawa as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 18 of 28

A few thousand people demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions, in front of the legislature in Quebec City on Saturday.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press 19 of 28

Truckers lineup their trucks and honk their horns on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa, in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images North America 20 of 28

Police officers keep demonstrators on the sidewalk as they walk to the Quebec legislature in protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Quebec City on Saturday.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press 21 of 28

Vehicles clog downtown streets near Parliament Hill as truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa on Saturday.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 22 of 28

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial are protected with fencing as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa continues into its second week, on Saturday.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 23 of 28

A convoy of tractors and farmers make their way to Ottawa, just east of the city, as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions continues on Saturday.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press 24 of 28

A counter-protester tries to block truckers and supporters' protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Toronto on Saturday.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters 25 of 28

Trucks line Albert Street as part of the protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Saturday.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images North America 26 of 28

Police stand guard as public works workers place concrete barricades, intended to facilitate emergency vehicle access along O’Connor Street amongst the ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 27 of 28

Truckers and supporters continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on February 5, 2022, in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP 28 of 28

Outside nearby medical buildings on University Avenue, groups of counter-protesters formed human walls, which they said would prevent anti-restriction protesters from harassing medical workers.

“I wanted to try to engage a bit with people who are waving Canadian flags,” said Judith Muster, a University of Toronto student who was among the counter-protesters. “I wanted to remind them ... ‘Watch out whose cause you are joining.’”

In Vancouver, police cordoned off a city block at the intersection of Robson and Burrard streets, where a crowd of at least several dozen people waved flags and signs and cheered at passing trucks.

One woman, who gave her name as Nina, said she had been vaccinated twice but did not want to have to get a booster. She would not give her full name.

In Quebec City, dozens of trucks and thousands of protesters gathered at the provincial legislature, where “free hugs” were offered by some demonstrators who said they were unvaccinated.

And in Winnipeg, a man is in custody after allegedly driving his vehicle into a group of protesters outside Manitoba’s provincial legislature yesterday. Winnipeg Police Constable Rob Carver said in a news conference that the man hit four people, and that it doesn’t appear the accused was participating in the protest, or that he was motivated by it. The man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Another man was arrested around 2 p.m. on Saturday by Toronto police for allegedly igniting a smoke bomb at the Queen’s Park demonstration. He faces charges of public mischief, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Police in Ottawa have vowed to take a hard-line approach against protesters after facing criticism over what many downtown residents and observers have called a failure to enforce law and order. Chief Peter Sloly said an extra 150 officers would be dedicated to addressing “unlawful threatening conduct.”

Ottawa lawyer Paul Champ was in court Saturday seeking an injunction against the use of blaring truck horns by protesters, but the matter was adjourned until Monday afternoon.

Mr. Champ has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the truck convoy on behalf of named plaintiff Zexi Li. The suit seeks $9.8-million in damages in addition to the injunction.

Mr. Champ said constant exposure to noise from truck horns, which he claimed has registered between 105 and 125 decibels for 10 minutes straight at times, can lead to permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. He added that babies, children and people with disabilities or conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder are suffering enormous health impacts from the noise.

“This legal action is not trying to stop these individuals from protesting,” Mr. Champ said, adding that downtown Ottawa residents are used to large protests that shut down streets.

“But this protest and these tactics have really crossed the line. They’re inflicting harm on downtown residents, causing serious psychological and physical harm to these residents, and that part of it simply has to stop.”

Ms. Li, the plaintiff, said in an affidavit that her “nerves are frayed” after constant honking that registers at 84 decibels (about as loud as a food blender) within her apartment, and harassment whenever she leaves her building.

“When I do get up the courage to leave my apartment, I am almost immediately subjected to heckling by members of the convoy who yell at me to remove the mask I wear to protect myself and others from contracting COVID-19,” Ms. Li said. “If I ignore the heckles, members of the convoy respond by honking their horns at me.”

On Friday, the fundraising website GoFundMe blocked the release of nearly $10-million in donations to the Ottawa protesters, citing the group’s ”promotion of violence and harassment.” The move will deprive the demonstration of financing, which organizers had said would be used to keep the protest going for months.

Protesters have begun raising money on other platforms. They had gathered more than $300,000 on the Christian fundraising service GiveSendGo by Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson released a statement urging other companies to follow GoFundMe’s lead. “I am imploring similar crowdfunding platforms to take the same position and not enable the group in its fundraising efforts,” he said.

With reports from John Ibbitson, Colin Freeze and Wendy Stueck