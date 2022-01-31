Demonstrators, shown in satellite images, gather on the Parliament Hill lawn on Jan. 29 as trucks blockade Wellington Street.Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Protests against vaccine mandates brought anger, fear and gridlock to the nation’s capital this past weekend, and with Parliament set to resume on Monday, many Ottawans are worried the chaos will continue and that the unruly demonstrators, especially the far-right ones, aren’t willing to leave yet. Ottawa police have urged people to avoid downtown if they can, but that’s not an easy option in nearby neighbourhoods whose residents and businesses have sometimes faced harassment from people affiliated with the truck convoy. Here’s a primer on what’s happened so far.

Overview: Downtown Ottawa

Parliament Hill and Wellington Street

Mass protests, some much larger than this one, are not an unfamiliar sight on the parliamentary lawns. What’s different this time is the blockade of trucks obstructing Wellington Street and the prevalence of hate symbols (Nazi swastikas, Confederate flags and Star-of-David badges likening unvaccinated people to Holocaust victims). Police have so far towed none of the vehicles and arrested none of their occupants. The organizers – who include a member of Alberta’s pro-separatist Maverick Party – have said they plan to remain until their goals are met. (In the convoy’s “memorandum of understanding,” the goals include having the governor-general and Senate rule by edict and override the vaccine policies of elected governments, which is unconstitutional.)

Protesters gather on Parliament Hill on Jan. 29.LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images





War memorials

The protesters sparked anger from veterans and politicians on Saturday when some parked their vehicles at the National War Memorial. Others partied, drank and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which holds the remains of a Canadian who died in France in the First World War. There were similar desecrations at the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument in nearby Confederation Park. By Sunday authorities had cleared the sites and held Indigenous ceremonies to cleanse them.

After explaining to these less than fine Canadians of the hallowed grounds upon which they trode, this was their reaction in the name of Freedom. Unsat! pic.twitter.com/Mk7VVLsfxo — Cmdre Steven Thornton (@S_Thornton_332) January 29, 2022





Terry Fox statue

Across from Parliament Hill stands a statue of Terry Fox, whose Marathon of Hope in 1980 raised millions for cancer research – work that continues under the foundation that bears his name. On Saturday, it was draped with anti-vaccine posters and upside-down Canadian flags; officials removed them, but protesters put more on. That upset Brad West, Mayor of Mr. Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam, B.C.: “Whatever your cause, you don’t get to appropriate his legacy and you don’t touch his statue,” he tweeted.

Officials removed the first sign put at the Terry Fox statue so someone put up another #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/qayZlBurw8 — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) January 29, 2022





Human rights monument

Saturday was the fifth anniversary of a white nationalist’s armed attack on a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and severely injured five more. An interfaith group planned to hold a vigil at a monument to human rights near Ottawa’s City Hall, but organizers moved it online for fear of being targeted by the convoy. Organizer Fareed Khan of Canadians United Against Hate reflected on the irony of a self-described “Freedom Convoy” pressuring others into silence:

They’re talking about the freedom to be able to be irresponsible individuals and not be vaccinated and possibly spread COVID-19 around Canada. Meanwhile, our freedom has been deprived, our freedom to gather peacefully to remember victims of a brutal crime on a very sacred day. It is frustrating and it’s angering.

People in Montreal hold photos on Jan. 29 of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque attack: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane and Boubaker Thabti.Christinne Muschi/Reuters





Transitway

OC Transpo redirected routes around downtown Ottawa this past weekend and Monday as protest-related gridlock put its main bus corridor, the Transitway, out of commission. A light-rail line that goes underneath the downtown core is still operating.

Planned demonstrations continue, OC Transpo & Para Transpo is unable to service the downtown core. Take O-Train Line 1 if traveling downtown. Plan ahead & stay up to date on all updates at https://t.co/cOrNgyiZm2 or @OCTranspoLive & subscribe to My Alerts:https://t.co/WnyoX2bDmG — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 31, 2022





Rideau Centre

Downtown Ottawa’s biggest shopping complex remains closed on Monday, two days after it shut down to keep out unmasked protesters who crowded inside to demand service and get out of the cold. Mask use is mandatory in Ontario malls and other indoor public places.

People gather inside the Rideau Centre on Jan. 29 before it closed early.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press





Centretown

The residential neighbourhood south of Parliament Hill bore the brunt of the noise over the weekend as trucks honked horns on the major north-south streets. City councillors said residents complained of protesters relieving themselves in public and driving through red lights without stopping. Restaurants abandoned plans to reopen indoor dining on Monday as the province’s restrictions loosened. Public services across the neighbourhood closed down through Monday, including City Hall, the Ottawa Public Library’s main branch and in-person classes at Centennial Public School. The Centretown Community Health Centre cancelled in-person appointments on Monday but was contacting those who had already booked one.

On a day when restaurants, gyms, and cafes across Ontario are allowed to again welcome customers inside, the protests in Ottawa are keeping most businesses downtown shuttered #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Bn5qT7Xo0E — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) January 31, 2022





Lowertown and Sandy Hill

The neighbourhoods east of the Rideau Canal also got their share of noise and congestion, but things got especially tense at Shepherds of Good Hope, a homeless shelter in Lowertown. For several hours, protesters came in demanding meals from the soup kitchen, hurling abuse at staff and directing racial epithets at a security guard until they received food, said the organization’s president, Deirdre Freiheit. The shelter’s donation page was widely shared on social media after the incident.

Friends, it's been a difficult 24 hours. Staff harassed for meals. A service user and security guard assaulted. Through it all, you have donated and filled our hearts with gratitude. Every cent will support people experiencing homelessness. Thank you. See our statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TYHD8r8aLo — Shepherds of Good Hope (@sghottawa) January 30, 2022





