Vehicles block the route leading from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 8.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

A protest against COVID-19 measures is blocking Canada-bound vehicles from crossing the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit for a third day.

The protest on the Canadian side of the border bridge began Monday afternoon and is one of several in solidarity with a similar protest in Ottawa.

Windsor Police say vehicles headed for the U.S. can still use the Wyandotte St. West entrance, but note that traffic on Huron Church Road, which connects to the bridge, remains blocked in both directions.

Ambassador Bridge blockade threatens trade with U.S. as trucker protestors cut off key route

They’ve redirected commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., and urged motorists to avoid the area around the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say they’re encouraging protest organizers to maintain open communication with officers to come to a peaceful resolution.

The bridge is considered the busiest international commercial land border crossing in North America.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.