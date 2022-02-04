Transport trucks and tractors block traffic in front of Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Feb. 4.SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters

A protest against COVID-19 restrictions has started outside the main entrance to the Manitoba Legislature grounds.

About two dozen large trucks and farm vehicles, along with dozens of supporters were on hand by the scheduled start time of nine o’clock, and more arrived later.

Large Canadian and American flags flew from some trucks, along with signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates.

A small group of counter-protesters showed up as well – one was dressed as the grim reaper with a sign saying “get vaxxed, I need a vacation”.

Jacob Loewen drove in from the Winkler area more than an hour away, and says he has been unable to visit family members in hospital.

Legislature security has blocked the driveway entrances to the grounds around the building, using concrete barriers, and at one spot, a large wall of snow.

