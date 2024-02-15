Skip to main content
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 14.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Manitoba today where he is expected to sign a health care agreement with the province.

The two governments agreed in principle last year on a plan that would see $1.22 billion in federal money flow to the province over 10 years for shared health care priorities.

The agreement also laid out $72 million for an immediate one-time top-up to address urgent issues such as long wait lists for surgeries.

Most other provinces have already signed similar deals.

Ontario signed on earlier this month and is to spend $3.1 billion in federal health-care funding over three years on increasing access to family doctors, reducing backlogs and adding more health-care workers.

Manitoba’s NDP government was elected last October and one of the NDP’s main campaign promises was to improve health care and hire more professionals.

