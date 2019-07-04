 Skip to main content

Canada Trudeau announces $1.3-billion in federal funding for Montreal metro extension

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets commuters outside the St. Michel metro station, in Montreal, on July 4, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will invest $1.3-billion to help finance an extension of Montreal’s metro system.

The federal money would help finance the $4.5-billion project to extend the city’s blue line by five metro stops, from the St-Michel station towards the Anjou borough in the city’s east end.

Construction on the six-kilometre expansion is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed in 2026.

Ottawa usually finances roughly 40 per cent of the total cost of infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking in his home riding of Papineau, Trudeau says east-end Montreal has transformed over the years and more people rely on public transit to get around.

Trudeau was joined for the announcement by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec junior transportation minister Chantal Rouleau, and federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

