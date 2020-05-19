Trudeau backs WHO but says ‘real questions’ about China persist

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will continue to support the World Health Organization even as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to cancel his country’s membership in the UN agency. But Mr. Trudeau has signalled that Ottawa will ask hard questions about China’s relationship with the global public-health body.

“No global institution is perfect, and there are obviously things we need to work on and things we need to improve,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters Tuesday, two days after Canada and dozens of other countries passed a resolution calling for an independent review of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO is facing more and more questions about its relationship with China and whether the agency properly notified the world about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The WHO has defended its conduct, noting it issued an alert in early January. But the agency has refused to denounce China for concealing information about COVID-19 – even after it became clear authorities there had muzzled doctors and scientists.

China, meanwhile, is stepping up its support for the WHO even as Mr. Trump, who has already frozen U.S. contributions to the international body, is warning he may pull his country out. Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced Beijing will donate $2-billion toward fighting the coronavirus, including deploying medical staff to developing countries – a pledge that could make China the leader in the campaign against the pandemic.

Asked if he was concerned about the size of China’s donation and the influence it might wield at the WHO, Mr. Trudeau said it required careful scrutiny. “There are always going to be reflections about the relationship between the largest donors to multilateral institutions and the functioning of those … institutions,” he said.

“We will have to be asking questions about the independence and strength of those organizations to be able to do the kinds of things that are absolutely necessary in keeping everyone around the world safe."

As for Beijing, he said: “There will be some real questions around China, of course, in the coming months and years that need to be answered, and we will be part of that.”

Mr. Trudeau has been cautious about criticizing China’s handling of the pandemic – but other Canadian public figures have not.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week that China must face a “great reckoning” for its conduct because it contributed to the spread and scale of the pandemic.

“The fact that China allowed people to fly around the world from Wuhan even when they blocked Wuhanese travellers from the rest of China must never be forgotten. The role they played in suppressing whistle-blowing scientists who as early as December were reporting human-to-human transmission,” he told a virtual meeting sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council.

Former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a leading international champion of human rights, has said the world would have been far better prepared to handle the outbreak if Chinese Communist Party officials had not covered up early news of the virus. He has called for sanctions on Chinese officials who mistreated or silenced whistle-blowers, including medical staff and citizens.

Mr. Trump has accused the WHO of being too China-centric and has led international criticism of Beijing’s perceived lack of transparency in the early stages of the crisis.

“The United States pays them $450-million a year. China pays them $38-million a year. And they’re a puppet of China. They’re China-centric, to put it nicer, but they’re a puppet of China,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House event Monday.

The WHO will continue to lead the global fight against the pandemic, which “threatens to tear at the fabric of international co-operation”, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday.

He welcomed a European Union resolution, adopted by consensus last weekend by the WHO’s 194 member states, that calls for an independent evaluation of the international response, “including, but not limited to, WHO’s performance.”

With files from Reuters