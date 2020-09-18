 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Trudeau calls byelections for late October, one day after Liberals name candidates

Ottawa, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called two by-elections less than a day after the Liberals named their candidates in each of the Toronto ridings.

A short notice from the Prime Minister’s Office says the votes in York Centre and Toronto Centre will take place on Oct. 26.

The Liberals are hoping to hold the seats left vacant by the resignations of two government MPs.

Story continues below advertisement

The party named CTV broadcaster Marci Ien as its candidate in Toronto Centre, which was held by Bill Morneau before his sudden resignation as finance minister and MP in August.

Ien announced her candidacy for the nomination in a series of tweets on Thursday, only to be declared the party’s standard-bearer by the end of day.

TD Bank Group executive Paul Saguil had previously declared his candidacy for the nomination and so had Scotiabank deputy chief economist Brett House.

The Liberals gave the same treatment to Ya’ara Saks in York Centre, a seat left vacant by the resignation of MP Michael Leavitt at the beginning of September.

Green party leadership hopeful Annamie Paul said she wants to run for her party in the Toronto Centre by-election but needs special permission to do so.

The Green party requires any of the eight people running for the leadership to ask permission if they want to run in a byelection before the winner is named Oct. 3.

Paul said the Liberals are making politically motivated decision to call the by-elections now, when COVID-19 numbers in Toronto are spiking and before the government knows if it will survive a confidence vote on next week’s throne speech.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the Liberals also know very well the Greens are two weeks away from picking their next leader, and that she was the Green candidate in Toronto Centre in 2019.

“The timing is fairly cynical,” she said.

One of Paul’s rivals for the Green leadership also has ties to Toronto Centre. Glen Murray was the Ontario Liberal MPP for the riding of the same name from 2010 to 2017.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies