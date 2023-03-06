Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a keynote address at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture Annual General Meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2023.Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has initiated two closed-door probes of Chinese election interference that will be reviewed by a special rapporteur after facing growing calls to investigate Beijing’s influence activities.

Mr. Trudeau called a late afternoon news conference to announce that the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which reports directly to his office, will study China’s interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

He also said the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, which oversees the RCMP and federal spy agencies, will examine how investigations into Chinese election meddling have been handled.

The Prime Minister said he spoke to the heads of both panels to “underscore that Canadians need to have faith in their institutions and deserve answers and transparency,” asked them to begin “urgent work on foreign interference within their mandates.”

NSICOP is an entity that is not a committee of Parliament although it includes MPs from all major parties and several senators. Its reports are sent to the Prime Minister’s Office which has the ability to redact information for national security reasons. The committee, which meets in secret, has examined foreign interference in past reports that were largely ignored by the government.

But Mr. Trudeau said NSICOP already has top-secret clearance and have can see all secret information on the 2021 election.

“When democratic institutions are under attack, it is just that it be parliamentarians, elected officials who should be stepping up to protect institutions,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau also reiterated his government’s pledge, first made two years ago, to consult Canadians on establishing a foreign transparency agent registry to shed light on Canadian citizens paid to influence Canada’s political process on behalf of countries such as China and Russia. As well, the government will set up a foreign interference office within the department of Public Safety.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged China interference in Canada’s democracy but insists that the outcome of the 2019 and 2021 elections were decided freely and fairly by Canadians.

The government has faced an onslaught of criticism over its handling of Chinese interference since The Globe and Mail reported Feb. 17, based on Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents, that China employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy in the 2021 election campaign.

Mr. Trudeau has asked CSIS to find the whistle-blowers and the RCMP announced Monday that an investigation is now underway into the leaks. The RCMP is not investigating China’s interference operations that include allegations of illegal violations of Canada’s election laws, citing a lack of evidence to stand up in court.