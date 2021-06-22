Trudeau challenges China to publicly probe its mistreatment of Uyghurs as Beijing attacks Canada’s Indigenous record

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau challenged China to publicly and transparently probe its mistreatment of Muslim minorities as Beijing and its allies call for an independent investigation into Canada’s treatment of Indigenous people.

“In Canada, we had a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Where is China’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission?” the Prime Minister said Tuesday during a press conference when asked about the Chinese Communist Party’s push for a probe into the remains of Indigenous children buried at residential schools in Canada.

He was referring to the Canadian commission that ran for more than seven years until 2015 and documented the history and impact of the residential school system on Indigenous students and their families and made public all its findings.

Story continues below advertisement

China, by comparison, has refused to allow independent observers into its Xinjiang region where Beijing is accused of conducting crimes against humanity.

“Where is their truth?” Mr. Trudeau said of China, which is being condemned in Western countries for its abuse of Muslim minorities including the Uyghurs – mistreatment that is centred in Xinjiang. The Canadian, British, Dutch and Lithuanian parliaments have passed motions declaring China’s abuse of Muslim minorities to constitute genocide.

This clash between China and Canada began at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva Tuesday as the Canadian government and 40 other countries Tuesday urged China to allow “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” so independent observers can visit its western Xinjiang region, while a Chinese envoy demanded that Canadian authorities “stop violations of human rights” at home.

Activists and UN experts have said a million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have been subject to mass detention in Xinjiang in recent years. China denies abuses and says the centres provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism in the remote western region. Reports have emerged about Beijing’s success in slashing the birth rate of Uyghurs and other minorities through mass sterilization, forced abortions and mandatory birth control.

China for its part is trying to turn the tables on Canada’s effort at the Human Rights Council, saying it’s the Canadian government that merits investigation.

Chinese envoy Jiang Duan raised Canada’s past mistreatment of Indigenous peoples and the recent discovery of the remains of more than 200 children at an Indigenous boarding school in Kamloops, B.C. He called for a “thorough and impartial investigation” into cases of crimes against Indigenous peoples and faulted racism and xenophobia in Canada.

Mr. Trudeau said however that unlike Canada, China keeps trying to hide and play down its mistreatment of Muslim minorities.

Story continues below advertisement

“China is not recognizing there is even a problem. That is a pretty fundamental difference. That is why Canadians and people around the world are speaking up for people like the Uyghurs who find themselves voiceless faced with a government that will not recognize what is happening to them.”

The prime minster challenged Beijing to come clean on its record.

“Where is the openness that Canada has always shown and the responsibility that Canada has taken for the terrible mistakes of the past … many of which continue into the present?”

Mr. Trudeau said Canada has taken steps to recognize the relationship with Indigenous peoples “had been broken over generations and centuries and needed to be fixed” - and Canada has begun taking steps to remedy this.

Reconciliation is still “very much a work in progress,” he said, listing off changes including new schools, water treatment and protection of Indigenous language and culture.

“Thousands of kids have started their school year in brand new schools. One hundred and eight boil water advisories have been lifted,” he said. “The journey of reconciliation is a long one but it is a journey we are on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month the Trudeau government’s former representative in the Senate said a proposed motion in the Red Chamber to condemn China’s treatment of ethnic Muslim minorities as genocide smacks of “moral superiority and self-righteousness,” given Canada’s past conduct toward Indigenous people including in residential schools.

Senator Peter Harder, a former deputy minister of Foreign Affairs who later headed the Canada-China Business Council, spoke in the Senate in early June to oppose a motion that would say the Chinese government’s repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims fits the United Nations’ definition of genocide. A similar motion has already passed the Commons, although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from voting.

Activists and UN experts have said a million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims have been subject to mass detention in Xinjiang. China denies abuses and says the centres provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism in the remote western region. Reports have emerged about Beijing’s success in slashing the birth rate of Uyghurs and other minorities through mass sterilization, forced abortions and mandatory birth control.

Senate motion No. 79, which has not yet been put to a vote, notes that two successive U.S. administrations have labelled China’s behaviour as genocide. It also proposes calling upon the International Olympic Committee to deny Beijing the 2022 Winter Olympics by relocating the Games to another country “if the Chinese government continues this genocide.”

Mr. Harder, however, urged fellow senators to consider Canada’s conduct toward Indigenous people before they vote.

He noted that the debate is occurring after “the tragic discovery” of unmarked graves containing the remains of 215 children and “adds to the indictment of our centuries-long practice of residential schools, forced sterilization and what the former chief justice of Canada described as cultural genocide of our Indigenous peoples,” the senator said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This horrifying reality of our history stands in rather cynical contrast to the tone of moral superiority and self-righteousness contained in the motion before us tonight.”

With a report from The Associated Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.