Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds up a sign with attendees during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, on Oct. 9.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed unwavering support for Israel and condemned demonstrations in support of Hamas taking place across the country, saying nobody in Canada should be celebrating terrorism.

Mr. Trudeau made his first public remarks Monday at a solidarity rally for Israel in Ottawa, in the wake of attacks over the weekend in Israel by Hamas militants that left hundreds dead.

“The glorification of death and violence and terror has no place anywhere including especially here in Canada,” Mr. Trudeau told the packed gathering at a Jewish community centre.

“Hamas terrorists aren’t a resistance, they’re not freedom fighters, they are terrorists. And no one in Canada should be supporting them, much less celebrating them.”

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Canada’s support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law. “We stand with you tonight, tomorrow and everyday,” Mr. Trudeau said in concluding his remarks.

Speaking later at the rally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Hamas is not a militant or activist organization. “It is a sadistic, demonic, genocidal terrorist death cult,” he said.

A joint statement from the White House issued Monday from the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Britain and the United States expressed support for Israel and condemned Hamas for “its appalling acts of terrorism.” Canada was not included in the statement, which includes five of the G7 countries, but is not an official G7 statement. But the five members are part of the Quint – a group that excludes Canada.

“All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed,” the White House statement said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, meanwhile, asked Canadians remaining in Israel to “shelter in place” as the government works with its allies to determine how best to protect its citizens from escalating fighting in the country.

Speaking to TV networks on Monday, Ms. Joly said 2,500 Canadians have registered with the embassy in Israel, 500 have registered with the mission for the West Bank and Gaza and they have responded to about 800 calls. She said the department’s capacity in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan have also been increased to help missions in Israel and the West Bank, and also increased capacity in Ottawa.

Trudeau calls for release of hostages, investigating reports of Canadian killed after Hamas attack on Israel

Asked whether Canada is planning to evacuate residents by air, she told CTV’s Power Play that she doesn’t want to advise Canadians to go to the airport in Israel if rockets are being launched or if their lives are in danger. A statement from Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Pierre Cuguen later said the airport in Tel Aviv remains open and some commercial flights are still operating, but they may be limited or cancelled at the last minute.

“Right now, the advice is to shelter in place. So, we’ll continue to follow the local authorities’ security advice. At the same time, we’re looking at what can be done and working with allies on this very issue,” Ms. Joly said.

Ms. Joly countered concerns that Canada’s missions in Israel were shuttered over Thanksgiving weekend, with reports that citizens have had trouble reaching officials for consular services. Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said on social media Monday that more than a hundred people have reached out to her office seeking help in returning home from Israel because their requests “have either been ignored and left unresolved by the Government of Canada.”

Speaking to CBC’s Power and Politics, the Foreign Affairs Minister said the Canadian embassy in Israel was open during Thanksgiving, though there have been interruptions of service as staff were told to shelter in place. “But it was open today. I made sure it was open today,” she said.

Global Affairs was asked whether Canada’s ambassador to Israel was available on the weekend, but The Globe and Mail did not receive a response.

Ms. Joly also told CBC that Canada will always be there to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. “This is important because, at the end of the day, Israeli lives and Palestinian lives are at stake, and so we will do our work and make sure our diplomats and our aid workers on the ground are there to help,” she said.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry called for all countries to reassess their assistance to the Palestinians. Lior Haiat told a news conference that he was pleased at word that the European Union and Germany were pausing or reviewing aid.

However, after an EU commissioner said the bloc was suspending aid for Palestinian authorities, the EU said it was reversing the announcement, and would, instead, review such assistance given the Hamas attacks on Israel. On Sunday, Germany said it was reviewing such aid.

In June, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan announced that Canada would continue its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), including up to $100-million over four years for education, health, and social services programs. Canada also pledged $3-million for humanitarian assistance in the West Bank and Gaza for basic services such as emergency food assistance, health services and improved water and sanitation access.

What we know so far about Hamas’s attack, Israel’s response and international reaction

Ms. Joly also acknowledged reports of one Canadian killed in the attacks and three presumed missing, up from two on Sunday. She said the government has been in touch with the families but said Canada needs to tread carefully to not put the lives of potential hostages at risk.

“Of course, my thoughts, and my heart is with those who are affected by this multi-front terrorist attack against Israeli people,” Ms. Joly said on CTV.

The family and friends of Montreal’s Alexandre Look said Monday that he was among those killed in the weekend attacks in Israel. Mr. Look was attending a music festival near the Gaza border, where more than 200 people are reported to have been killed by Hamas militants.

“Like a true warrior he left like a hero wanting to protect the people he was with,” wrote Alain Haim Look in a Facebook post about his son. “Alex was a force of nature, endowed with unique charisma and unparalleled generosity.”

Winnipeg-born peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, is among the missing. Her family and friends say they haven’t heard from her since Saturday morning local time, when she described in harrowing text messages that militants were entering her home.

Conservative MP Michael Chong, his party’s foreign affairs critic, said in an interview that his party unequivocally condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and that the state of Israel under international law has the right to defend itself. He said Canada should “expeditiously review” its aid to Gaza and the West Bank to ensure none of the money is being diverted for terrorist causes. “I think that is the responsible thing to do in the current context,” he said.

Mr. Chong also expressed concerns that citizens had difficulty getting through to consular services in Israel over the weekend.

“There should be prompt response to inquiries by e-mail or by telephone,” Mr. Chong said. “This is an emergency. All hands need to be on deck.”

With a report from Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel in Montreal