Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

vancouver
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a breakfast hosted by PFLAG before marching in the Pride Parade in Vancouver on August 5, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday morning as he spoke at a Pride breakfast in Vancouver.

He told the crowd that while many places in the world could do with more tolerance, Canada should move beyond simply tolerating the differences in its communities and choose to love them.

Trudeau was flanked onstage by longtime Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry and PFLAG Canada spokesman Colin McKenna.

McKenna gave the prime minister his thanks for the apology the prime minister offered to the LGBTQ community in the House of Commons last November for decades of discrimination.

Later today, Trudeau will march in Vancouver’s annual Pride parade.

